Babar Azam rules the roost at top of ICC Men’s ODI ranking

The 28-year-old has registered eight scores of more than fifty, three of which he converted into hundreds. He finished the year with 679 runs at a stunning average of 84.87.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) The ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 is in the running to do a repeat in 2022. Pakistan captain Babar Azam once again showed his prowess in the 50-over format, showing once again why he has ruled the roost at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings since July 2021.

In the nine matches Babar played this year, the 28-year-old registered eight scores of more than fifty, three of which he converted into hundreds. He finished the year with 679 runs at a stunning average of 84.87.

It was a memorable year for Babar as captain of the Pakistan ODI team, winning three series out of three. Pakistan were unstoppable in the ODI format, losing just one match (against Australia) out of nine.

Memorable performance

Babar Azam put up one incredible ODI performance after another in 2022, but none more memorable than the 114 against Australia in Lahore.

Already down 1-0 in the series, Pakistan needed to win the keep the series alive. They were set a daunting target of 349 by Australia and needed their talisman to step up.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq laid the foundation with a 118-run stand, after which Babar put on a masterclass in chasing a total. Walking out to bat when his team needed 231 from 187 balls, Babar almost took his side home with an exceptional display of shot-making.

He brought up his hundred off just 73 balls, his fastest ever in ODI cricket and stuck around till the 44th over. The rest of the batters finished the job as they recorded their highest-ever successful chase in ODIs.