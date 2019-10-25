Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australian series

Babar Azam, Pakistan's T20 matches captain, says Australian tour is a big challenge but they will fight their victory.

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 25th, 2019) Pakistan' s Cricket Team Captain Babar Azam said that upcoming Australian tour was a big challenge in their way but they would fight for their victory , the reports said.According to the details, Captain Babar Azam said that he was very hopeful that his team would win the series.

Babar Azam last week replaced Sarfraz Ahmad as Captain of the national team. Pakistan's bad performance in Sri-Lankan tour in Lahore was very bad as it lost all three matches to Sri Lankan team.



The reports said that Pakistan would play three Twenty20 internationals in Sydney (November 3), Canberra (November 5) and Perth (November 8). The two Tests would be in Brisbane (November 21-25) and Adelaide (November 29-December 03).It may be mentioned here that Babar Azam would be the country's youngest skipper in Twenty 20 cricket at 25 who said that Australia was a big challenge in their upcoming series.

"Australia tour is tough like every tour but we will fight for victory," said Babar Azam adding that "I feel honor to have a chance to lead the country after twelve years' long struggle,". He said he entered as a ball picker in the stadium and now was leading the country's top game.

“I am proud that now I am the skipper,” he said. Commenting on his performance in Sri Lankan series, he said that his performance should be not be judged on the basis of three matches. For upcoming Australia's tour, Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez were also dropped for their bad performance in previous matches.