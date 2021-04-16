Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in today’s T20I match

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistani Skipper says the outcome of the series depends on result of the 4th and final T20I match against South Africa.

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) Pakistan Captain Babar Azam said they are confident to keep going with the same momentum in the 4th and final T20 International against South Africa today.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Babar Azam says he is optimistic that the team will repeat the same performance in the final match.

He said: “ The outcome of the series relies upon the 4th T20 result, vowing that they are looking forward to continue with the same tempo which they had shown in the third T20.

“We’ll try our best to show you the best performance in the final game against South Africa,” said the Skipper.

On Wednesday, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 9 wickets.

Babar Azam said he was waiting for such an innings again, recalling his outstanding knock that saw Babar playing possibly the best T20 International innings of all times.

“I played my dream game on Wednesday,” said Babar Azam, adding that it helped the team win the match.

He also gave credit to Mohammad Rizwan for remarkable performance, saying: “Credit goes to Razi Bahi (Mohammad Rizwan) who was fasting but he stayed at the field throughout the match — first as a wicketkeeper and later as an unbeaten as a batsman to see the team through,”.

Babar said: “He has really shown the guts of a true fighter as he fought,”.

His advice to his team members had always been to play positive and learn from mistakes, he added.