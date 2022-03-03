Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan all-format captain says Yasir Shah is one of Pakistan's best spinners and whenever he could regain the fitness, they will be utilising his expertise.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam on Thursday said that leg-spinner Yasir Shah was still not fighting with fitness problems.

Babar Azam said that Yashid Shah had a problem due to an injury followed by fitness. He said that they called him up to the training camp and lot of work was done for his fitness.

He expressed these words while talking to the media in a virtual press conference.

The captain said that Shah was still in reserve because he was still working on his fitness. He said he did not play a competitive match in the last one or two months which required him to work even harder.

Shah was included in Pakistan 's squad as a reserve player and would be called upon once he regains his fitness.

He stated that he was one of Pakistan 's best spinners and whenever he could regain the fitness, they would be utilising his expertise.

The squad for the Test match against Australia is yet to be announced. The five-day Test match will start from tomorrow at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

The practice sessions of both the teams were cancelled earlier due to rain.