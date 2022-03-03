UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Says Yasir Shah Is Still Working On His Fitness

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

The Pakistan all-format captain says Yasir Shah is one of Pakistan's best spinners and whenever he could regain the fitness, they will be utilising his expertise.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam on Thursday said that leg-spinner Yasir Shah was still not fighting with fitness problems.

Babar Azam said that Yashid Shah had a problem due to an injury followed by fitness. He said that they called him up to the training camp and lot of work was done for his fitness.

He expressed these words while talking to the media in a virtual press conference.

The captain said that Shah was still in reserve because he was still working on his fitness. He said he did not play a competitive match in the last one or two months which required him to work even harder.

Shah was included in Pakistan 's squad as a reserve player and would be called upon once he regains his fitness.

He stated that he was one of Pakistan 's best spinners and whenever he could regain the fitness, they would be utilising his expertise.

The squad for the Test match against Australia is yet to be announced. The five-day Test match will start from tomorrow at Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

The practice sessions of both the teams were cancelled earlier due to rain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Rawalpindi Yasir Shah Babar Azam Media From Best

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

1 hour ago
 Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

3 hours ago
 Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>