Open Menu

Babar Azam Scores First Century Of Asia Cup 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Babar Azam scores first century of Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam, who along with Iftikhar Ahmed, stayed on the crease after fall of the wickets and pushed his side to a strong position in the maiden match of Asia Cup at Multan stadium.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2023)  Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored 100 against 109 balls in the opening  match of Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal.

Babar Azam stayed long on the crease after fall of the wickets in the initial stage while Iftikhar Ahmed also stayed there. The Nepalese’ bowling attack gave really tough time to the Pakistani players. However, the visitors were weak in the field side.

19th ODI hundred for #King Babar as he became the fastest Batsman to achieve this landmark in terms of innings.

Fastest to 19 ODI Centuries (innings)

102 BABAR AZAM*

104 Hashim Amla

124 Virat Kohli

139 David Warner

171 AB de Villiers

181 – Rohit Sharma

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan, in the 43rd over of the match, scored 237 for four after winning the toss and opting to bat first against Nepalese.

Nepal are making their Asia Cup debut and their captain Rohit Paudel said it was "a big achievement" for the team. They reached here by winning the ten-team ACC Premier Cup in April-May, clinching the title ahead of teams such as UAE and Hong Kong, who have both played in the Asia Cup before.

This is also the first time Nepal are facing Pakistan in any format in international cricket.

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Agha Salman, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf

Nepal: 1 Kushal Bhurtel, 2 Aasif Sheikh (wk), 3 Rohit Paudel (capt), 4 Aarif Sheikh, 5 Kushal Malla, 6 Dipendra Singh Airee, 7 Gulsan Jha, 8 Sompal Kami, 9 Karan KC, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Lalit Rajbanshi

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack UAE Hong Kong David Nepal Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq May Afridi Asia

Recent Stories

Pak team to depart for Sri Lanka on Aug 31

Pak team to depart for Sri Lanka on Aug 31

24 minutes ago
 Six out of ten deaths in Pakistan due to NCDs caus ..

Six out of ten deaths in Pakistan due to NCDs caused by sugary drinks: Experts

24 minutes ago
 Madad acknowledges IBCC's vital role in education ..

Madad acknowledges IBCC's vital role in education sector

24 minutes ago
 Two outlaws held in Lahore

Two outlaws held in Lahore

24 minutes ago
 COAS witnesses field fire, battle drills near Jhel ..

COAS witnesses field fire, battle drills near Jhelum

42 minutes ago
 Joint Committee for Security and Safety announces ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety announces findings of gas station safety ..

45 minutes ago
Ajman Chamber holds joint meeting for Food Working ..

Ajman Chamber holds joint meeting for Food Working Group

46 minutes ago
 IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

1 hour ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with Xlife Sciences

1 hour ago
 ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

1 hour ago
 Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sp ..

Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award extended until Sept ..

1 hour ago
 MENA Angelman Association launched in Dubai

MENA Angelman Association launched in Dubai

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports