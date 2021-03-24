Babar Azam secures 2nd position in the latest ICC ODI ranking for batsman

(@fidahassanain)

The Pakistani skipper has surpassed Indian Opener Rohit Sharma in ICC ODI ranking while Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, is still at the top position.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) Pakistan Captain Babar Azam secured second position in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batsman.

Babar Azam who is Pakistan Captain has also surpassed Indian Opener Rohit Sharma to grab the 2nd position in the latest ICC ODI rankings.

Pakistan’s skipper with 837 rating points left Indian Rohit Sharma behind who fell to 836 points after failing to play a big innings in the first ODI against England in Pune. However, Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, is still at the top with 868 rating points.

Many other players from different teams have also moved up and down of the ICC ranking on the basis of their performance.