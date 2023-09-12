Open Menu

Babar Azam Secures Prestigious ICC Men's Player Of August

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Babar Azam continues to dazzle with his exceptional cricketing prowess last month, ultimately claiming the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2023.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2023) Babar Azam has secured the prestigious ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the third time, earning this recognition for his outstanding performance in August 2023.

Maintaining his top position in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, Babar Azam continued to dazzle with his exceptional cricketing prowess last month, ultimately claiming the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2023

Babar emerged victorious in the competition, surpassing his teammate Shadab Khan and the West Indies' power hitter Nicholas Pooran. The captain of the Pakistan cricket team expressed his elation upon receiving the honor, stating, "I am delighted to be named ICC Player of the Month for August 2023."

He went on to highlight the extraordinary achievements of his team and himself during the past month. Babar Azam emphasized the joy of playing in front of passionate cricket enthusiasts in Multan and Lahore during the Asia Cup, where he notched up an impressive ODI score of 150-plus. Looking ahead, he expressed his eagerness to maintain this form as the Asia Cup advances and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup approaches, with a commitment to bringing happiness to Pakistan's millions of cricket fans.

Babar Azam's exceptional performance shone during the 50-over format in the Asian sub-continent.

Although he faced a rare setback in the first ODI against Afghanistan in a bilateral series in Sri Lanka, he swiftly recovered with two consecutive fifties. A memorable moment occurred during the second ODI, where Babar, in partnership with Imam-ul-Haq, crafted a vital 118-run stand that set the stage for a thrilling last-over showdown. In that match, Babar contributed 53 runs, well-supported by Imam's 91 runs and the lower-order batsmen, securing a dramatic victory for Pakistan.

Continuing his impressive run, Babar played a crucial role by scoring 60 runs in the final ODI, helping Pakistan reach a commendable total of 268/8. Pakistan's bowlers excelled, securing a comfortable 59-run win and a 3-0 series sweep.

Babar Azam's remarkable form extended into the ongoing Asia Cup. In the tournament opener against Nepal, he delivered a stunning performance, amassing 151 runs off 131 balls. During this remarkable innings, Babar achieved a historic milestone, becoming the fastest player in the history of the game to reach 19 ODI centuries. This century marked his 31st century across all formats for Pakistan, placing him in esteemed company alongside legends Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar, with only Younis Khan (41), Mohammad Yousuf (39), and Inzamam-ul-Haq (35) ahead of him in terms of centuries for Pakistan.

