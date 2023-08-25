Babar Azam sets new record in ODI cricket

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 25, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to make history as on Thursday in the second fixture of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan he made another record in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Afghanistan is hosting Pakistan in Sri Lanka for the series between August 22 and 26.

During the match in Hambantota, which Pakistan won after a nail-biting contest, Babar achieved the milestone of scoring the most number of runs (5142) after the first 100 innings.

This is a remarkable feat as the previous record-holder of this record, Hashim Amla, scored 4946 runs in his first 100 ODI innings, website Cricket Pakistan reported.

Babar now holds the top spot among batters with the most runs after 100 ODI innings, followed by Hashim Amla (4946), Viv Richards (4607), Shai Hope (4436), and Joe Root (4428).

