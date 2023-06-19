UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Shares Beautiful Glimpse Of His Time In Holy City Of Madina Munawwarah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 19, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwarah

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed are seen along with Babar Azam at Masjid-e-Nabvi (S.A.W).

Madina Munawwarah: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2023) Pakistan skipper and world’s top batsman Babar Azam on Monday shared a beautiful picture of his amazing and heart-touching time in the holy city of Madina Munawwarah.

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam shared the picture featuring fellow cricketers including Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed at Masjid-e-Nabvi (S.A.W).

He wrote a poetic verse, “Jaisy hi Sabz Gumbad nazar aye ga, Zindagi ka karinaa badal jaye ga,”.

The cricketers are in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year. Babar Azam is there with his mother while Mohammad Rizwan is accompanied by his mother and wife.

In recognition of their religious obligations, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has granted special permission to the cricketers, allowing them to be exempted from the ongoing training camp in Lahore.

The above said players will be able to fulfill their Hajj pilgrimage duties and will rejoin the team in Karachi during the first week of July to begin preparations for the upcoming Test tour against Sri Lanka.

This year, a significant number of Pakistani pilgrims, including Babar and Rizwan, are expected to partake in the Hajj pilgrimage.

Earlier in March, the Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, announced that a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims would have the privilege of undertaking the Hajj journey.

