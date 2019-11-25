UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Babar Azam Should Bat At Number Four' - Imran Khan Messages Wasim Akram

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:41 PM

'Babar Azam should bat at number four' - Imran Khan messages Wasim Akram

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent a special message for batsman Babar Azam - who displayed magnificent rearguard action alongside Mohammad Rizwan in the first test against Australia in Brisbane on Sunday - that the right-handed batter should play at number four position

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent a special message for batsman Babar Azam - who displayed magnificent rearguard action alongside Mohammad Rizwan in the first test against Australia in Brisbane on Sunday - that the right-handed batter should play at number four position, said former legendary pacer Wasim Akram.Akram said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is highly impressed with the performance of Babar Azam.

The 53-year-old also added that the PM had texted him to congratulate the young batsman for his brilliant batting."PM Imran Khan messaged me to wish all the best to Babar Azam for the way he batted.

He also mentioned that in his cricketing opinion Babar is such a good batsman and has a great technique that he should bat at number four eventually."Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test at The Gabba.However, Azam showed the quality many believe will one day make him one of the world's best batsmen in a superb 173-ball innings, hitting 13 fours including the confident drive that brought him to cricket's most significant milestone.He was caught behind off Lyon for 104 half an hour before tea - a slightly quicker ball catching the outside edge of his bat and flying through to wicketkeeper Paine.Rizwan had already secured his first test half-century and was not done yet, batting expansively as he moved towards what would have been his maiden century only to misjudge an uppercut on 95 with Lyon taking the catch at deep backward point.

The hosts needed only seven wickets on Sunday to ensure they would take a 1-0 lead to Adelaide Oval for the second and final match of the series but Azam's second test century and 95 from Rizwan stalled their march to victory.The pair were finally dislodged after a 132-run partnership and the Australian quicks finished the job with the second new ball, dismissing the last four batsmen for 30 runs to maintain Australia's 31-year unbeaten run at the Gabba.Pakistan's dream of an unlikely maiden test series triumph in Australia might now be gone but their fightback on Sunday should give them renewed hope heading into the second test, a day-night affair which begins on Friday.Captain Azhar Ali paid tribute to Azam and Rizwan as well as 16-year-old debutant pace bowler Naseem Shah, but rued the batting collapse on day one of the match."I think on the first day we won two sessions but we lost one very badly," he said."I think if you lose one session very badly it is always very hard to come back from that, especially against Australia in Australia."The 2nd Test is scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide that will begin on November 29.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Century Prime Minister World Australia Wasim Akram Job Young Adelaide Brisbane Lyon Lead Azhar Ali Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan March November Sunday All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, British National Security Adviser ..

16 minutes ago

HRCP condemns NPC bar on journalists' forum

23 minutes ago

Locals contributing in saving GB wildlife bio-dive ..

7 minutes ago

Interpol launches appeal to find femicide suspects ..

7 minutes ago

16 days activism against gender-based violence kic ..

7 minutes ago

Mens movement 'White Ribbon' pledges to resist vio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.