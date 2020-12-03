Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, says Shoaib Akhtar

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar said that Babar should become a “man of steel” if he wanted to lead his the team for a long time.

Shoaib Akhtar said that Babar Azam needed to evolve as a player.

He expressed these views while responding to a question during conversation on ptv sports on Thursday.

“Some people try to bring you down and make you suffer when you choose the right path to become real star,” said Shoaib Akhtar, pointing out that it was the time to people what one is made of.

“Babar Azam now needs to evolve as a captain, player and batsman so that everyone could know that he is man of steel,” he stated.

Shoaib Akhtar said: “ “If you are not a man of steel then there will be no one backing you. I will be honest with you, I remember exact words of many CEO/Chairman [of PCB] who said that Rashid [Latif] bhai will stay as captain of six years,” he said. “I have seen the high and lows of life [in cricket] over the past 24 years,”.

Earlier, the PCB officials had said that Babar Azam was appointed as captain of the national team for a long time.