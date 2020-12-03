UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Should Become A “man Of Steel”, Says Shoaib Akhtar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:27 PM

Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former fast pacer says that many people try to take you down when you get on the right track for right star.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar said that Babar should become a “man of steel” if he wanted to lead his the team for a long time.

Shoaib Akhtar said that Babar Azam needed to evolve as a player.

He expressed these views while responding to a question during conversation on ptv sports on Thursday.

“Some people try to bring you down and make you suffer when you choose the right path to become real star,” said Shoaib Akhtar, pointing out that it was the time to people what one is made of.

“Babar Azam now needs to evolve as a captain, player and batsman so that everyone could know that he is man of steel,” he stated.

Shoaib Akhtar said: “ “If you are not a man of steel then there will be no one backing you. I will be honest with you, I remember exact words of many CEO/Chairman [of PCB] who said that Rashid [Latif] bhai will stay as captain of six years,” he said. “I have seen the high and lows of life [in cricket] over the past 24 years,”.

Earlier, the PCB officials had said that Babar Azam was appointed as captain of the national team for a long time.

Related Topics

PCB Rashid Man Lead Babar Azam Turkish Lira PTV Sports

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

28 minutes ago

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be R ..

30 minutes ago

Capitalising on faith in human convergence between ..

43 minutes ago

China's Plan for Int'l Health QR Code Does Not Req ..

38 minutes ago

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

1 hour ago

Thailand to Boost Average Spending Per Trip to Rev ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.