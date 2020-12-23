UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Starts Practice With Tennis Ball

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:28 PM

Babar Azam starts practice with Tennis ball

Head coach Misbah Ul Haq says he is hopeful that Babar Azam will be fit to play second Test against New Zealand.

NAPIER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Pakistan captain Babar Azam started light practice after 10 days of their respective injuries, the reports said on Wednesday.

Babar Azam fell injured as his left-arm thumb fractured during fielding practice.

The medical team is closely monitoring Babar Azam fitness and it is being hoped that he will be fit to play 2nd test in New Zealand.

The captain is busy in gripping training at McLean Park in Napier during yesterday’s match between both Pakistan and New Zealand.

Batsman Imamul Haq was also seen doing practice at the same place.

“I’m hopeful that Babar will regain full match fitness just before 2nd Test match against New Zealand,” said Head coach Misbah ul Haq.

He said: “Babar was busy today in practice with Tennis ball and was gradually recovering from his injury,”.

The Head coach said that Babar Azam would take at least seven to eight days for his recovery.

“Just hopeful that he will back to play second Test,” said Misbah ul Haq while addressing a press conference after the third T20I.

Babar Azam was ruled out from T20I and Test squad after falling injured in a practice match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Injured Misbah Ul Haq Napier Same Babar Azam From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Masdar achieves financial close on landmark 100 MW ..

8 minutes ago

Malik Amir Dogar criticizes PDM for its confused s ..

19 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Says Voluntee ..

19 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8th Arab Aviation Summit

38 minutes ago

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toron ..

41 minutes ago

Belgium, Russia Cooperate on Countering Financing ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.