Babar Azam starts practice with Tennis ball

(@fidahassanain)

Head coach Misbah Ul Haq says he is hopeful that Babar Azam will be fit to play second Test against New Zealand.

NAPIER: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Pakistan captain Babar Azam started light practice after 10 days of their respective injuries, the reports said on Wednesday.

Babar Azam fell injured as his left-arm thumb fractured during fielding practice.

The medical team is closely monitoring Babar Azam fitness and it is being hoped that he will be fit to play 2nd test in New Zealand.

The captain is busy in gripping training at McLean Park in Napier during yesterday’s match between both Pakistan and New Zealand.

Batsman Imamul Haq was also seen doing practice at the same place.

“I’m hopeful that Babar will regain full match fitness just before 2nd Test match against New Zealand,” said Head coach Misbah ul Haq.

He said: “Babar was busy today in practice with Tennis ball and was gradually recovering from his injury,”.

The Head coach said that Babar Azam would take at least seven to eight days for his recovery.

“Just hopeful that he will back to play second Test,” said Misbah ul Haq while addressing a press conference after the third T20I.

Babar Azam was ruled out from T20I and Test squad after falling injured in a practice match.