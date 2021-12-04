UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Steadies Pakistan With Unbeaten Fifty

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

Captain Babar Azam struck a fifty to help Pakistan make steady progress against Bangladesh before bad light forced early stumps on the first day of the second Test in Dhaka on Saturday

Play did not resume after the tea break, with Pakistan, who chose to bat, on 161-2 as Azam hit an unbeaten 60 off 99 balls.

Number three Azhar Ali was accompanying Azam on 36 not out when play was suspended.

The duo put on 91 runs in their unbroken third-wicket stand after Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul islam removed both openers in the morning session.

Azam led the batting charge hitting seven fours and a six so far, and brought up his 19th Test fifty after rain briefly halted the game.

Taijul earlier ended a 59-run opening partnership when he bowled Abdullah Shafique for 25 runs through the gate, before Abid Ali chopped one onto his stumps after knocking up 39 runs including six boundaries.

Taijul could also have dismissed Azhar if the third umpire had not given him the benefit of the doubt.

Bangladesh reviewed the not out call from the on-field umpire and with the ultra-edge showing an inconclusive touch of the ball to bat, the decision could not be overturned.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

The visitors fielded an unchanged squad from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and brought in Shakib Al Hasan and Khaled Ahmed in three changes to the team.

Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the opening Test.

