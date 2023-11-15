Open Menu

Babar Azam Steps Down As All-format Captain

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

Babar Azam has decided to step down as all-format captain of the Pakistan Men’s cricket team in the aftermath of the poor performance of team in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India under his command

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Babar Azam has decided to step down as all-format captain of the Pakistan Men’s cricket team in the aftermath of the poor performance of team in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India under his command.

According to a PCB press release on Wednesday, Babar Azam was offered to continue as Test team captain by the Chairman PCB’s Management Committee to which the maestro batter declined and expressed his desire to continue to serve as a batter in all formats for the team.

The PCB press release said, “PCB Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf and Babar Azam met at the PCB headquarters in Lahore today and had a cordial meeting to discuss various aspects and the World Cup performance. Babar was asked to continue as Test captain, while he has been relieved of captaincy in white-ball cricket for him to focus on one format.

After consultation with his family, Babar decided to step down and PCB stands behind his decision.”

PCB respects his decision and continues to support him as a player.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said: “Babar Azam is truly a world-class player and we want him to continue to thrive as a player.

He is one of the best batters Pakistan has ever produced. He is our asset, and we will continue to support him. His batting prowess is a testament to his dedication and skill. He is a role model for the present generation.

“We want to see him grow as a great batter and now without his additional burden of the captaincy, he can focus more on his performances to reach even greater heights. We respect his decision and will continue to back him.”

Babar has featured in 49 Tests and scored 3,772 runs which includes nine centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Similarly, the PCB has also decided to appoint new coaching staff for the upcoming test and T20I series in Australia and New Zealand.

The PCB further said, “The PCB has changed the portfolio of the entire coaching staff including Director Cricket Mickey Arthur. All coaches will continue to work in National Cricket Academy while PCB will announce the new coaching staff in due course for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand.”

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore World ICC Australia Poor Zaka Ashraf PCB Babar Azam Family All Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Assistant Commissioner Larkana visits CMC Children ..

Assistant Commissioner Larkana visits CMC Children Hospital

3 minutes ago
 Yemeni ambassador calls on Ambassador Amna Baloch

Yemeni ambassador calls on Ambassador Amna Baloch

3 minutes ago
 Science-based solutions can help tackle global cha ..

Science-based solutions can help tackle global challenges: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F central general assembly to meet in Peshawar ..

JUI-F central general assembly to meet in Peshawar on Nov 18, 19

3 minutes ago
 2 drug peddlers arrested

2 drug peddlers arrested

7 minutes ago
 UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

9 minutes ago
SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

9 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution base ..

Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution based research in academia institu ..

9 minutes ago
 Governor for providing better educational faciliti ..

Governor for providing better educational facilities to new generation

17 minutes ago
 200 students of Sindh University received laptops

200 students of Sindh University received laptops

7 minutes ago
 CMIT members review development projects' work in ..

CMIT members review development projects' work in Bolan

7 minutes ago
 7 terrorists killed in Tank intelligence-based ope ..

7 terrorists killed in Tank intelligence-based operation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports