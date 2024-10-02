Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain

Pakistan’s ace batsman Babar Azam has relinquished captaincy in the white-ball formats of the game with a desire to shed workload, focus on his batting performance, and spend quality time with family

Babar Azam’s second stint as captain of the T20I and ODI team lasted almost for six months and the period was unproductive for the ace batsman with an unceremonious early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and West Indies. He was yet to lead the team in an ODI after being reinstated as captain by the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the Babar Azam tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening and it was accepted.

“Dear Fans, I’m sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month.

It has been an honor to lead this team, but it’s time for me to step down and focus on my playing role.

Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it has added a significant workload. I want to to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family which brings me joy.

By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth.

I am grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me.

I’s proud to what we’ve achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player,” Babar wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The decision to call it quits was brewing up for over a month but it was materialized on Tuesday.

Babar Azam, as it appeared at the ‘Connection Camp’ of the PCB, enjoyed backing from the head coach Gary Kirsten but other factors contributed to the ace batsman’s decision to call it a day.

The PCB has renewed its commitment to back Babar Azam in future as well and selection committee to begin the process of formulating future white-ball cricket strategies, including recommending a new captain

“Although the PCB had backed Babar Azam as the white-ball captain, his decision to step down reflects his desire to focus more on making a greater impact as a player.

“This decision is a testament to his professionalism and commitment to Pakistan cricket. He believes that dedicating himself fully to his batting will enable him to play a more decisive role in the team’s success in the shorter formats.

The PCB acknowledges Babar’s contributions as white-ball captain, his ability to prioritize the team’s needs and his unwavering dedication to Pakistan cricket. The PCB will continue to support Babar Azam, recognising he still has much to offer both as a world-class batter and a senior statesman of the team,” The PCB said in its press release issued on Wednesday.

“While it has been a great honour to lead Pakistan, now is the right time to shift my complete focus on batting, team’s objectives during this transitional phase and back the new captain and emerging players as we prepare for a crucial season ahead, including the defense of the ICC Champions Trophy on home soil next year,” Babar Azam said in a statement attributed to the former captain by the PCB.