UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Surpasses Miandad's Record Of Fastest 1,000 Runs In A Calendar Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:09 PM

Babar Azam surpasses Miandad's record of fastest 1,000 runs in a calendar year

Babar Azam on Monday became the first Pakistan player this year to surpass 1,000 ODI runs in a calender year. The right-handed batsman went on to smash his 11th ODI hundred in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Babar Azam on Monday became the first Pakistan player this year to surpass 1,000 ODI runs in a calender year. The right-handed batsman went on to smash his 11th ODI hundred in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

While doing so, Azam smashed the record held by former captain Javed Miandad and became the fastest Pakistan batsman to cross 1,000 runs in a calender year.

While it had taken 21 innings for Miandad to do so in 1987, Azam achieved the same in just 19 innings. Former middle-order batsman Mohammed Yousuf and former batsman and current coach Misbah-ul-Haq share the third spot in the list, having taken 23 innings to reach the feat, cricket country reported.

Apart from Azam, other cricketers who have crossed 1,000 runs in 2019 are Virat Kohli (1,288), Rohit Sharma (1,232), Aaron Finch (1,141) and Usman Khawaja (1,085).

Babar Azam also moved past Virat Kohli to become the third fastest to 11 ODI hundreds. Babar reached his 11th hundred in one-day internationals in just his 71st innings while Virat Kohli needed 82 innings to get to 11 ODI centuries.

Babar Azam, who had scored 96 in Pakistan's last ODI against Bangladesh during the 2019 World Cup, steered the innings for the hosts during the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Monday.

South Africa's Hashim Amla remains the quickest to 11 ODI hundreds, getting there in only 64 innings. Another South African Quinton de Kock had brought up his 11th hundred in only his 65th innings.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Africa Cricket World Bangladesh Sri Lanka Same Virat Kohli Babar Azam 2019 From Share Coach

Recent Stories

RSLF Commander calls on COAS

1 minute ago

Punjab Sports Minister to launch Youth portal

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court takes up Maryam's bail plea on T ..

2 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on Russian Nationals Over All ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Fully Restores Oil Production After D ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Top Abkhazian Dip ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.