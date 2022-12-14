Babar Azam to lead Peshawar Zalmi in PSL-8

Babar Azam, one of the leading batsmen of world and captain of Pakistan cricket team, has been handed over the reins of Peshawar Zalmi for the eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Babar Azam, one of the leading batsmen of world and captain of Pakistan cricket team, has been handed over the reins of Peshawar Zalmi for the eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Babar Azam, who joined Peshawar Zalmi last month, said in a statement that the leadership of Peshawar Zalmi was an honour for him and he was excited about the new challenge. "Peshawar Zalmi is one of the best teams of PSL and has performed consistently", he added.

Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said that Babar Azam was currently the best batsman in the world in all three formats of the game and the pride of Pakistan cricket.

"Peshawar Zalmi will perform brilliantly in the PSL 8, under his captaincy", he said.

He said that Babar's world-class batting and captaincy experience would help Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi's management also thanked former captain and the most successful bowler of PSL history Wahab Riaz, expressing the hope that Wahab would continue to give match-winning performances in the PSL 8 as he did in the past.