Babar Azam to marry his cousin next year  

A local TV reports that Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam will marry his paternal uncle’s daughter next year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2021) Pakistani skipper Babar Azam would tie knot with his cousin next year, a local tv reported on Wednesday.

The batsman would marry his uncle’s daughter as both families agreed on it.

The reports said that the batsman also agreed to marry his paternal uncle's daughter.

A day earlier, former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali had advised Azam to tie the knot.

“Shadi ker lay” (get married).

Currently, not much is known about Azam’s cousin.