Babar Azam To Rejoin Somerset Country Cricket Club

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 37 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 05:49 PM

Babar Azam to rejoin Somerset Country Cricket Club

The latest reports say that Babar Azam will rejoin Somerset from Sept 2nd to Oct 4th and would therefore feature in the last seven groups matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Pakistan T20 Captain Babar Azam would rejoin Somerset County cricket Club in this year’s T20 Blast, the report said on Saturday.

Babar Azam would rejoin Somerset from September 2nd to Oct 4th and would therefore feature in the last seven group matches.

The 25-year is the highest run-scorer in the competition (578) with average of 52.54.

Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry also confirmed that they had agreed terms and announced Babar’s signing prior to the impact of Covid-19.

“There have obviously been revisions to the domestic and Vitality Blast schedules since then. Babar and his management team have to give ensure that they could all make the necessary adjustments that would lead him to join us to follow that agreement,” said the director.

He further said: “We are very grateful to Babar and his management team for understanding current challenges and their flexibility,”. He also added that Babar already being in England for the Test & IT20 series against England helped them significantly.

Andy Hurry also went on to say that Babar Azam was a great player who adjusted himself easily into their environment last year.

“We consider Babar to be one of our own and our Members and supporters will I am sure be really looking forward to seeing him perform for Somerset again via our Live Stream service or if it is permissible, here at the Cooper Associates County Ground,” he stated.

Babar Azam also confirmed his rejoining with Somerset, saying that he really enjoyed playing for Somerset last year.

“I can’t wait to get back to the Club,” said Babar Azam, pointing out that he fully appreciated the challenges the game had faced all over the world as well as here in England.

“We have to be adjusted and I’m just really happy that we could make it reality. I hope that I can help to contribute to success on the field for Somerset again,” he added.

