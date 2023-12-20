Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

(@Abdulla99267510)

Currently holding an impressive 824 rating points, Babar leads, while Gill closely follows with 810 points.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) Babar Azam, Pakistan's standout batsman, has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI batsmen rankings, surpassing Shubman Gill, who now sits in second place due to his absence from the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

Currently holding an impressive 824 rating points, Babar leads, while Gill closely follows with 810 points.

In Test rankings, Usman Khawaja rises to fourth place with 808 points, edging closer to top-ranked Kane Williamson (864 points). David Warner climbs nine spots to 27th, and Mitchell Marsh jumps 12 places to share 68th position after their noteworthy performances against Pakistan.

Babar Azam's dip to fifth place (801 rating points) in Test rankings follows a less-than-stellar showing in the first Test against Australia, where Pakistan suffered a 360-run defeat.

Meanwhile, Australia's Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood advance in the top 10, with Ravichandran Ashwin maintaining his lead. Shaheen Afridi slips to 12th place in Test bowlers' rankings.

In T20I rankings, Adil Rashid claims the top spot among bowlers, surpassing Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

This shift comes as England and West Indies players make notable advancements ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, less than six months away.