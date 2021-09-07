Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say that Babar Azam has been given a silent message that he should focus more on playing rather than the players selected or not selected.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2021) Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam is unhappy with the squad selection for the T20 World Cup, the Sources told UrduPoint on Tuesday.

The Sources said that Babar Azam was ignored and was not taken into confidence over selection of players.

They said that Babar Azam also did not like inclusion of Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood in the T20 squad for upcoming series.

Both the players, they said, were included into the squad after consultation with Ramiz Raja—who would be the next Chairman of Pakistan cricket board (PCB). Fakhram Zaman and Faheem Ashraf were the favorites of Babar Azam, said the sources.

The Sources also said that a silent message was given to Babar Azam to focus on game and playing rather than focusing who was included and who was not.

The 15-man squad

Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain, Northern)

Asif Ali (Northern)

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper, Southern Punjab)

Haris Rauf (Northern)

Hasan Ali (Central Punjab)

Imad Wasim (Northern)

Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab)

Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab)

Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh)

Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Sohaib Maqsood (Southern Punjab)