Babar Azam urge fans' backing in home series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan's new vice-captain Babar Azam is also looking forward to his first assignment as Sarfaraz's deputy.

He believes that the series against Sri Lanka is all about the fans coming out and supporting the sides.

"I can't thank enough for the love and respect I have received from all my fans in the early days of my career." he said .

He said "Friday will be one of my biggest days when I will take the field as Pakistan vice-captain, I will want the entire country as well as the National Stadium crowd to make this a day to remember for me, cricbuzz reported.

"As a youngster, I have seen on television packed-to-capacity National Stadium for ODIs and the two matches that immediately come to my mind are the 2004 and 2008 ODIs against India.

In 2004, Pakistan lost by five runs despite Inzamam-ul-Haq's brilliant century but four years later, Younis Khan's belligerent 123 not out steered us to eight wickets victory. I am hoping there will be a similar crowd number when we will play Sri Lanka," Babar said.