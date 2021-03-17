Babar Azam violates COVID-19 protocols ahead of SA tour

(@fidahassanain)

The Pakistan skipper held a meeting with Punjab Sports Board Director General (DG) Adnan Irshad to discuss some issues of local club, quickly sat into his car as he came out, avoid media and escaped from the scene.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan captain was tested over National High Performance Centre ahead of upcoming Africa tour.

According to the rules and regulations, Babar Azam was bound to follow the COVID-19 SOPs and was likely to join the bio-secure bubble tomorrow at the PCB headquarters before departure to South Africa.

Pakistan will participate in three one-day internationals in South Africa commencing in Centurion on April 2 while the other two matches were due in Johannesburg on April 4 and Centurion on April 7.

The teams will play four T20I and after ODI series.

Later, the national team will travel to Zimbabwe to play two Tests and three T20Is.