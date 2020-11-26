UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Will Deliver As Test Captain, Just Needs Time To Grow: Wasim

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:09 PM

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Wasim believed that captaining the Test side would be tough for Babar Azam, saying, the prolific batsman needed to be given time for growing into this job

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Wasim believed that captaining the Test side would be tough for Babar Azam, saying, the prolific batsman needed to be given time for growing into this job.

"Captaining the Test side will be tough for him, but I'm hoping that he will deliver. It will be important that he continues to perform well as a batsman. Others in his team will take inspiration from his good performances and only after one or two series, we will get a clearer idea of his leadership skills. He is young but very talented and we need to give him time to grow into this job." he said.

He has had experienced of leading the side in white-ball cricket, but red-ball cricket required a different set of skills such as patience and a planning style that Babar will need to be used to.

"I am sure with the help of seniors like Azhar Ali and Misbah-ul-Haq by his side, things will work out for him on the tour of New Zealand and we will see a better and more confident version of Babar emerge," Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

To a question, Wasim said there was no doubt that Azhar was a strong character. "He has already experienced a similar situation when he was removed from ODI captaincy but after that he performed well in Test cricket.

"I have known Azhar for a long time. He is a strong individual. I know he will be disappointed in the way things have gone but he will bounce back from this setback," he said.

Speaking about Pakistan's tour to New Zealand, he said tours of New Zealand have never been easy for Pakistan. "Conditions are different and the pitches will be helpful for the fast-bowlers, which probably will be the home team's game plan against Pakistan.

"So, I expect plenty of grass left on the pitch, especially in Test matches. In terms of bowling, the likes of Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi will pose a threat against New Zealand," he said.

He said that the real challenge will be for our batsmen and the seniors in the side such as Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali and Shan Masood's techniques will be tested.

"The new ball and short-pitched bowling will keep these batsmen on their toes. This Pakistan side has the capability to beat any side in the world but for that they will need to master the conditions and play some attacking cricket," he said.

