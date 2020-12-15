UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam’s Absence Should Not Affect Pakistan Team In New Zealand, Says Javed Miandad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:48 PM

Babar Azam’s absence should not affect Pakistan team in New Zealand, says Javed Miandad

The former captain and batting legend says that the players now need just confidence to show performance in series against New Zealand.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) Former Captain and batting legend Javed Miandad said that absence of Babar Azam should not affect Pakistan in the Twenty 20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand.

Javed Miandad asked every player to be confident to perform for the team. Babar Azam was ruled out of New Zealand T20I after his right thumb was fractured during Sunday practice session.

Babar Azam, after being ruled out due to his thumb that was fractured, would not be able to attend nets for at least 12 days and would be unavailable for Dec 18, 20 and 22 T20s to be played in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier respectively.

Javed Miandad said that the players should be confident to prove their mettle and any single player’s absence should not affect the whole team.

“Babar is a great player of the team. No doubt, his absence at this stage will affect the team but the team should not get under pressure as there are 11 players in the team who all must have the confidence to perform for their country,” said Miandad while talking to APP on Monday.

“If a player is injured or else, then others should fulfill his responsibility in the team by performing as victory is gained when the whole team performs.”

The former batting legened reckons the entire Pakistan team is capable of winning the series against the Kiwis.

“The players are equally good as they are playing for the country. They just need confidence and whoever gets the chance must perform,” he stressed.

