Babar Azam's Devotion To Payer Wins Hearts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2023 | 03:29 PM

A video from the LPL surfaced, in which Babar urged reporters to hurry as prayer time was ending.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, remains a fan favorite for all the right reasons, consistently impressing both on the field and with his off-field gestures.

Recently, Babar gained praise for his outstanding performance in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he achieved his 10th T20 century. This accomplishment positioned him as only the second player to attain 10 centuries in this T20 format.

Yet, his latest recognition stems from his dedication to his prayers. A video from the LPL surfaced, in which Babar urged reporters to hurry as prayer time was ending. The cricketer's concern for not missing a prayer resonated widely on the microblogging site X, previously known as Twitter.

Just recently, on Monday, Babar Azam achieved a remarkable feat by securing his 10th T20 century during the Sri Lankan tournament. This milestone established him as the second player worldwide, after Chris Gayle, to reach such a milestone. His LPL performance also marked him as the fourth centurion in the tournament's history.

Furthermore, Babar has solidified his status as the sole Asian cricketer with 10 T20 centuries, setting him apart from others. Following Babar, former Indian captain Virat Kohli trails as the second-highest Asian T20 centurion with eight tons.

