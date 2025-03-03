Babar Azam’s Inclusion In Pakistan Squad For New Zealand Tour Yet To Be Made
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2025 | 12:16 PM
Sources say that former Pakistan captain is playing paddle tennis with his brothers, fellow cricketers and friends
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) The decision to include former Captain Babar Azam in Pakistan squad for New Zealand is yet to be made for upcoming five T20I matches and three ODI matches, the sources close to the development said on Monday.
The sources said that Babar Azam's inclusion in the T20 squad against New Zealand is unlikely.
They said that the officials made a decision to include young players in the T20 squad for the New Zealand tour.
On the other hand, following the Champions Trophy failure, Babar Azam took up playing paddle tennis, with pictures of him playing surfacing.
Currently, Babar Azam is playing paddle tennis with his brothers, fellow cricketers and friends.
It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan team has been eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and the national cricketers left for their homes last week while former captain Babar Azam is now enjoying paddle tennis.
Babar Azam is joined by cricketers Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Qadir and his brothers.
The Pakistan team is scheduled to leave for New Zealand on March 12, where the first phase of the tour will start with a 5-match T20I series starting from March 16.
After the T20 series between the two teams, a three-match ODI series will start on March 29.
