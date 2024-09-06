Babar Azam’s Pakistan Captaincy In Jeopardy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2024 | 03:23 PM
PCB is contemplating a change in leadership ahead of Pakistan’s crucial tour of Australia.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6, 2024) Uncertainty looms over the future of Babar Azam as Pakistan’s captain in white-ball cricket, following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) recent move to exclude him from the leadership role for the upcoming Champions One Day Cup.
The reports indicate that the PCB is contemplating a change in leadership ahead of Pakistan’s crucial tour of Australia.
There is growing speculation that current vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan is being considered as a potential successor to Babar Azam.
The sources revealed that if Rizwan is appointed, he may be given the responsibility of leading the team in all three formats. Additionally, white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has reportedly engaged in discussions with Babar Azam earlier this year, particularly after the T20 World Cup, regarding the captaincy and the team’s future trajectory.
With the PCB reviewing its options for key international fixtures, a final decision on Babar Azam’s captaincy is expected soon, leaving his leadership across all formats in doubt.
