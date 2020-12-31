UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam’s Participation In 2nd Test Is Uncertain, Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 11:53 AM

Babar Azam’s participation in 2nd Test is uncertain, Sources

The Sources say that the team management does not want to take any risk and wants him [Babar Azam] on rest, because of fast approaching South African home series.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) As only three days have been left from the 2nd Test against New Zealand, Babar Azam’s participation is still not sure as he has not fully recovered from his thumb fracture.

The latest reports say that decision for inclusion of Babar Azam in the playing XI would be taken after Thursday and Friday’s practice session in Christchurch.

“Babar might be included in playing XI if he suffered faced the bowlers in practice sessions without any difficultly,” said the sources.

Earlier, he could not play three T20Is and the first Test against New Zealand after he suffered the injury during a throw-down session.

The final decision about Babar’s inclusion in the playing XI will be taken after Thursday and Friday’s practice sessions in Christchurch.

If Babar is able to face the bowlers in the nets without any difficulty, then he might feature in the second Test.

They said that Babar Azam was put on rest because the management did not want to take any risk before the home series against South Africa.

“Babar Azam is not taking part in 2nd Test match,” said the sources.

“We can’t take risk because South African home series are also fast approaching,” they further said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan would not lead the side if Babar did not take part in the 2nd Test.

