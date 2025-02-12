Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stunt

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fans react to former Pakistan captain’s statement on social media as some of them found amusement in it while others advised him to focus on cricket instead of drama

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) Former national team captain Babar Azam's statement about his mobile phone being lost has turned out to be a marketing stunt.

Taking to Instagram story, Babar Azam had shared the news of his mobile being lost or stolen, and informed his followers about the trouble he faced, saying that his phone was lost, and as a result, all his contact numbers were also gone.

However, it has now been revealed that this was a marketing stunt.

The fans expressed concerns about the post and reassured the cricketer not to worry.

The former captain, while promoting a private company, shared that the phone had been found and expressed appreciation for all the support. He added a laughing emoji to his post.

Some the fans found amusement in the national cricketer’s phone stunt while the others advised Babar Azam to focus on his form rather than on drama.

One user commented, “If Babar Azam had focused on his form instead of pulling pranks, Pakistan could have won the first match of the tri-nation series,”.