Babar Azam’s Statement About Losing Mobile Phone Turns Out To Be Marketing Stunt
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:35 PM
Fans react to former Pakistan captain’s statement on social media as some of them found amusement in it while others advised him to focus on cricket instead of drama
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) Former national team captain Babar Azam's statement about his mobile phone being lost has turned out to be a marketing stunt.
Taking to Instagram story, Babar Azam had shared the news of his mobile being lost or stolen, and informed his followers about the trouble he faced, saying that his phone was lost, and as a result, all his contact numbers were also gone.
However, it has now been revealed that this was a marketing stunt.
The fans expressed concerns about the post and reassured the cricketer not to worry.
The former captain, while promoting a private company, shared that the phone had been found and expressed appreciation for all the support. He added a laughing emoji to his post.
Some the fans found amusement in the national cricketer’s phone stunt while the others advised Babar Azam to focus on his form rather than on drama.
One user commented, “If Babar Azam had focused on his form instead of pulling pranks, Pakistan could have won the first match of the tri-nation series,”.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration
ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stunt3 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan team arrives for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 20259 minutes ago
-
CM Murad inaugurates National Bank Stadium after upgradation for ICC trophy13 hours ago
-
Serena Tennis Masters Cup inaugurated15 hours ago
-
Shohaly Akhter banned for five years18 hours ago
-
Turk urge focus on grassroots sports talent19 hours ago
-
FIFA extends Pakistan Football Federation's Mandate19 hours ago
-
Sindh CM to inaugurate reconstructed National Bank Stadium18 hours ago
-
Champions Trophy: LWMC launches Maidaan Saaf campaign18 hours ago
-
PPF aims to popularize sport nationwide19 hours ago
-
Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia1 day ago
-
Sporting activities essential for healthy society, says Hanif Abbasi1 day ago