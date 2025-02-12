Open Menu

Babar Azam’s Statement About Losing Mobile Phone Turns Out To Be Marketing Stunt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:35 PM

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stunt

Fans react to former Pakistan captain’s statement on social media as some of them found amusement in it while others advised him to focus on cricket instead of drama

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) Former national team captain Babar Azam's statement about his mobile phone being lost has turned out to be a marketing stunt.

Taking to Instagram story, Babar Azam had shared the news of his mobile being lost or stolen, and informed his followers about the trouble he faced, saying that his phone was lost, and as a result, all his contact numbers were also gone.

However, it has now been revealed that this was a marketing stunt.

The fans expressed concerns about the post and reassured the cricketer not to worry.

The former captain, while promoting a private company, shared that the phone had been found and expressed appreciation for all the support. He added a laughing emoji to his post.

Some the fans found amusement in the national cricketer’s phone stunt while the others advised Babar Azam to focus on his form rather than on drama.

One user commented, “If Babar Azam had focused on his form instead of pulling pranks, Pakistan could have won the first match of the tri-nation series,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Company Babar Azam Post All Instagram

Recent Stories

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

3 minutes ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

8 minutes ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

9 minutes ago
 Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features ..

Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events

22 minutes ago
 12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

39 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

1 hour ago
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

2 hours ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

4 hours ago
 UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

10 hours ago
 Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports