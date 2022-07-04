UrduPoint.com

Babar Backs Fast Bowlers To Perform Better In Lankan Conditions

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 04, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Babar backs fast bowlers to perform better in Lankan conditions

Captain Babar Azam has said that Pakistani fast bowlers will do well despite spin-friendly pitches in Sri Lanka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Captain Babar Azam has said that Pakistani fast bowlers will do well despite spin-friendly pitches in Sri Lanka.

Addressing a pre-departure to Sri Lanka tour presser at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday, he said Pakistan fast bowlers had performed consistently during the past years, adding he backed them to do well during the Sri Lanka tour.

Babar-led Pakistan side is due to leave for Sri Lanka on July 6 to play two test matches in Galle and Colombo between July 16 and July 29. The two test match rubber is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Defending selection of the spin-trio of Yasir Shah, Muhammad Nawaz and Nauman Ali, he said Yasir Shah's return had brought loads of experience to the team in the spin department. Nauman Ali and Muhammad Nawaz's presence will further strengthen the spin bowling options, he said adding that Pakistani spin-trio was capable of exploiting the conditions in Sri Lanka.

"Yasir Shah is a changed bowler and has a good economy against Sri Lanka while he has worked overtime to remain focused over the past few months," Babar said.

To a query, he said: "The team is visiting Sri Lanka after 2015 and we are familiar with the conditions and hope to do well in the batting and bowling departments.

" About batting prowess, Babar said "batsmen are in good form, and we will put up our best in the Sri Lankan conditions". He said "if the team plays under the given plan, we are sure we will do well against a young Lankan team".

To a question, Babar admitted every team proves dangerous in home conditions; however, he said, they would chalk out a plan to get 20 wickets. "We will keep to our strengths and play according to our batting strength." About Shoaib Akhter's visit of the camp in Rawalpindi, Babar said the former fast-bowling ace spoke to the fast bowlers and backed them up to become world-beaters.

On the rain forecast during the upcoming series, he said "weather is not in our hand; what we can do is to make a good team combination and play according to the situation". He, however, said the final eleven would be picked according to the SL conditions.

About the absence of off-spinner Sajid Khan from the team touring Sri Lanka, he said Sajid Khan was remodelling his action and he had been given time to work.

On Afridi's long batting session, Babar Azam said Shaheen Shah Afridi is very keen to improve his batting in the nets, adding that 30-35 runs from a bowler give an edge to teams in matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World ICC Sri Lanka Visit Young Rawalpindi Galle Colombo Yasir Shah Babar Azam July 2015 National University Afridi From Best Loads Limited

Recent Stories

41 criminals held, drugs, weapons seized

41 criminals held, drugs, weapons seized

44 seconds ago
 Rebuilding Ukraine 'common task' of democratic wor ..

Rebuilding Ukraine 'common task' of democratic world: Zelensky

45 seconds ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.7071 against USD Monday

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.7071 against USD Monday

47 seconds ago
 Exports surge by 25.51% to $31.760 billion in FY20 ..

Exports surge by 25.51% to $31.760 billion in FY2022

49 seconds ago
 Bushra Bibi leading camping against state in

Bushra Bibi leading camping against state in

30 minutes ago
 Hospital to be reserved for Coronavirus patients i ..

Hospital to be reserved for Coronavirus patients in Lahore

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.