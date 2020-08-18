Babar breaks into the Top-5 of ICC Test Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's prolific batsman and limited-over Skipper Babar Azam has surpassed Australia's David Warner to move up the fifth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen, released Tuesday.

Babar was back at a career-best fifth position, which he had attained in February 2020. His knock of 47 in the second Test against England which ended in a draw, helped him gain one place while his compatriots Abid Ali (up to 49th) and Mohammad Rizwan (up to 75th) have also attained career-best rankings after knocking up half-centuries.

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took 2/28 in England's score of 110/4 declared, gaining two places to reach eighth position, but was still away from his career-best ranking of third in October 2018.

Formerly top-ranked fast bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson of England have advanced in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after some fine bowling in the drawn second Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

Broad has moved up one slot to second position in the bowlers' list after a haul of 4/56 while Anderson has moved up two slots to 14th with figures of 3/60, as the pair helped dismiss Pakistan for 236 in their only innings of the match.

For England, Zak Crawley has moved to a career-best 81st place after a score of 53, even as all-rounder Ben Stokes and captain Joe Root have retained their seventh and ninth positions, respectively.

In the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, England remains in third position with 279 points while Pakistan was fifth with 153. The list is led by India with 360 points and Australia was second at 296.

Each series of the WTC was worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.