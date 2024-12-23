Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ODI series against South Africa

(@Abdulla99267510)

Saim Ayub scored back-to-back centuries during the series against South Africa and was named Player of the Match in the final ODI

JOHANNESBURG – former Pakistan Captain Babar Azam on Monday called opening batsman Saim Ayub a “Cheetah”.

Babar Azam, who himself returned to form in the ODI series with consecutive half-centuries, couldn’t help but praise Saim Ayub’s batting. In a social media post, Babar referred to Saim Ayub as a "cheetah."

In another post, Babar Azam congratulated his friend and national team opener Imam-ul-Haq on his birthday.

The response came after Pakistan whitewashed South Africa and won ODI series last night.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 308 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 47 overs.

In reply, South Africa were all out at 271 runs in 42 overs. The match was reduced to 47 overs each due to rain.