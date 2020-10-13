Babar can improve Pakistan cricket: Shoaib Malik

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistani Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes the limited-overs Skipper Babar Azam needs to be strong as a captain saying the young prolific batsman can improve Pakistan cricket.

Malik urged Babar to become a strong leader and back his players, while also stressing on naming the captain for a longer duration.

"If your selection committee and management can get contracts for two or three years, then why not the captain? My advice for Babar is that he shouldn't compromise on certain things because he is the one who will be leading the side on the field. If he will back the players, then the team will produce good results and the same players will back the captain. He needs to be strong as a captain and his performances are such that he can improve Pakistan's cricket," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Malik said that experience and a proper team combination was the key to winning International Cricket Council (ICC) events such as the ODI and Twenty20 World Cups.

"I believe that a backup should be developed after the main team is ready. This team already has a lot of youngsters. The main goal should be to win major ICC events which can only be done if the main team has experience. For instance, if we look at Babar Azam, who is one of our best players, he has only played around 70 ODIs in the last five years and if we expect to win the World Cup we need players with more experience under their belt.

We need to develop a pool of 20 to 22 players for the 2023 World Cup, as well as the next two T20 World Cups, and persist with them until the mega event against all the teams we face," he said.

Malik said players, whether they are junior or senior, should be backed by the captain and team management.

"We should not panic after a player is not able to perform well for a few matches because it affects the entire team. A player should be given chances on a consistent basis in order to produce consistent results. I know there is pressure from media but that can be handled, especially if you have played cricket, if you give them clarity about your selections. If you can't back your players, then there is no point in stressing over poor results and drop in rankings," he said.

"I normally don't use harsh words but I'm disappointed to see that players are being judged on one or two matches, be it a youngster or a senior player. The rules should be the same for both, if they fulfill the criteria for selection. If a senior player has personal agendas and does not help young players in the dressing room, then he should not be part of the side even if he is performing really well. At the end of the day, then team should win and so there is no place for such compromises," he said.