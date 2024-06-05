Babar claims ‘the edge’ in unfamiliar conditions in USA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said the Pakistan team has the edge over other teams in the unfamiliar conditions in the United States of America (USA) during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, as some of the current team members have already played cricket here.

During a media interaction post-team practice session at the Grand Prairie cricket stadium on Wednesday, he said that Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have already played cricket in the USA and the team will benefit from their expertise, adding that the team will show positive intent during the ICC event.

Pakistan team is due to launch its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the co-hosts USA on Thursday (tomorrow).

On conditions, Babar Azam refrained from any remarks, adding that most of the games have been low-scoring fixtures with fast bowlers ruling the roost. Babar said that Pakistan has the services of the best fast bowlers in the world and they will give their best in the mega event. “Nothing can be said about the conditions but a decision can only be taken after pitch inspection,” he added.

Babar, once more, reiterated his stance of a flexible batting order during the T2 World Cup, adding that the batsmen may be asked to bat up or down the order as per the match situation. He said Saim Ayub is a game-changer but he is not finding the knock.

On Shadab Khan’s dip in form, Babar said he had full faith in Shadab Khan as captain, adding that Shadab Khan needed one innings to gain form.

Shadab has given excellent performance as an all-rounder for the team, adding that the team must support the player on his bad day.

On the match against USA team, Babar said the USA team is playing at its home ground and is familiar with the conditions and play their whole cricket at this very ground, adding that team Pakistan has the best bowlers and the batsmen in the team and he has full confidence in them. He said the conditions have helped the fast bowlers a bit and Pakistan team has the best battery of fast bowlers. However, he urged his players not to repeat past mistakes.

Babar called upon the senior players in the team to step up and take responsibility.

Babar Azam said his personal goals were secondary to the team goals, adding that he wanted to contribute as a batsman, a fielder and captain to the success of the team. “I don’t focus on my personal goals but team goals are my priority,” Babar responded. Babar expressed the will to do well and win the ICC T20 trophy for the country.

On Imad Wasim, Babar said that veteran all-rounder Imad Wasim will not play in the Pakistan’s opener against USA due to side strain. However, he was confident that Imad Wasim will be available for the rest of the event as per feedback of the team’s medical panel.