Babar continues consistency in performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's ace batsman Babar Azam's played a fine innings of 35 runs in his debut Twenty-20 Blast appearance when Somerset beat Glamorgan by eight wickets in the second match of the Vitality Blast 2019 at Cardiff.

According to information received here, Babar smashed 35 off 23 balls hitting four 4s boundaries when Somerset won by 8 wickets with 12 balls remaining.

Babar had been a top performer for Pakistan in the recently concluded 2019 Cricket World Cup. The ace batsman had scored 22 off 33 balls against West Indies, 63 off 66 balls against England, 30 off 28 balls against Australia, 48 off 57 balls against India, 69 off 80 balls against South Africa, 101 not out off 127 balls against New Zealand, 45 off 51 balls against Afghanistan and 96 off 98 balls against Bangladesh.

The batsman, considered the mainstay of Pakistan's batting line and one of the best batsman in limited overs cricket, has been one of the star attractions of the tournament, featuring the likes of Proteas batting machine AB de Villiers and Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan.

The club also prepared a special West Country welcome for Babar, who is ranked the number one T20 batsman just ahead of his debut at the championship.

The T20 tournament also includes Pakistani cricket stars including Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman and Imad Wasim.