Babar Credits Team Effort To Whitewash Netherlands

Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Captain Babar Azam has said that the whitewash against the Netherlands cricket team was made possible through team effort

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Captain Babar Azam has said that the whitewash against the Netherlands cricket team was made possible through team effort.

In a video message to Pakistan Cricket, he said the conditions were tough in the Netherlands with early moisture in the pitch and swinging conditions, adding that the bowlers made good use of the conditions and helped the team to clinch the series 3-0.

"The plan was to build long partnerships and post a good total to put the opposition under pressure", the ODI and T20 top batsman said, adding that the batsmen had done well under testing playing conditions.

Hailing the KNCB, Babar said the Netherlands cricket team had put up a good opposition and gave rough time, adding that the efforts of the KNCB will augur well for cricket in the Netherlands. He said the home side did especially well in the fielding department besides batting and bowling.

Babar made a special mention of the Pakistan cricket fans who had travelled from all parts of Europe to support Pakistan team at VoC cricket club Rotterdam, adding that the team loved their vibrant presence at the ground.

