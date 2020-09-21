UrduPoint.com
Babar Dislikes Second Position: Mansoor Hameed

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani limited-overs Skipper Babar Azam's childhood coach Mansoor Hameed, believed that the 25-year-old has his eyes set on being the number one ranked batsman in all formats, said the Lahore-born cricketer dislikes second position.

"He doesn't like number two position.I know him personality and what's on his mind. I know he wants to be the number one batsman in the world and wants his team to be number one," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Hameed, from YuSlim cricket club, also shed light on Babar's remarkable cricket journey from a club cricketer to one of the top-ranked batsmen in the world.

"Babar was a very shy kid when he came to our club. He initially struggled for two months when he joined the club as he was still adjusting but once he got settled then it was impossible to get him out.

He followed this approach from grassroots and is still following the same hard work and work routine," he said.

"Let me elaborate about his work routine and hard work when he used to get out playing a particular shot, he used to practice it the next day to ensure that he doesn't get dismissed playing the same shot again," he said.

Hameed also revealed that Babar made sure to visit his club after a cricket tour and shared his cricketing knowledge with young budding cricketers.

"Whenever he comes back from a tour,he visits the club next day to give tips to youngsters. He is very humble and has not changed at all despite all the success," he said.

