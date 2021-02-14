LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Cricket captain, Babar Azam said he was satisfied with the performance of his team on winning the T20 series 2-1 after whit washing South Africa 2-0 in the test series.

"I am satisfied the way our test team played against South Africa and now we have won the T20 series as well and I gave credit to my T20 team for this accomplishment", he said in the post match comments after Pakistan beat South Africa by four wickets in the third and decisive T20 here on Sunday at Gadaffi stadium.

The series was locked at 1-1 as Pakistan won the opener by three runs and lost the second game by six wickets.

Babar expressed his delight on the come back of spinner Muhammad Nawaz and pacer Hasan Ali in the T20 format saying both the of the players hard really hard in the domestic tournaments and justified their inclusion in the team.

"The domestic circuit is the best way for the players to regain lost form and then make a come back in the national team based on their performance", he said.

He said both Nawaz and Hasan played responsible cricket to steer the team to success.

Babar Azam praised the performance of South African top scorer David Miller who contributed unbeaten 85 with seven sixes and five fours.

"His stroke play led South Africa to a good total though our bowlers took control by ripping through their middle order and it was Miller who caused problems for us in the match", said the home captain.

He urged the team fellows to demonstrate fearless cricket to elevate teams performance and said both Nawaz and Hasan Ali exhibited the fearless brand of cricket.

He said in today's match the team management tested different combinations and it was good to see that this strategy worked out well and led the team to success.

He expressed his gratitude to the fans who encouraged the team at the social media platform and hoped that they will show the same spirit in the future as well.

He also thanked the South African teams for visiting Pakistan to play test and T20 series.

South African captain Heinrich Klaasem expressed his disappointment for losing the match and the series.

"There is no excuse for the defeat, not the bowling, not the playing conditions, we could not control the game in the end the way we wanted and eventually suffer the defeat", he said.

To a question that South Africa selected a slightly inexperienced team for the T20 series, the touring captain said this series has served as an ideal opportunity to the young players to learn and progress in the game.

"It was a good chance for them to get used to the playing conditions in Pakistan definitely this series has helped them to learn more about conditions in sub-continent", he asserted.

He praised the people of Pakistan and said they enjoyed playing cricket in Lahore. "The security arrangement made were good and we enjoyed our stay in Pakistan. T20 man of the series, wicketkeeper batsman, Muhammad Rizwan said he was delighted to receive this award." When ever I batted for Pakistan I had one thought in my mind to perform best of my ability and to be a useful part of the team and I am very happy that I achieved this objective", he said adding "My performance in the T20 series will definitely a step forward to do better in the coming matches as well." He said he always endeavor to justify his inclusion in the team by performing in all the formats of the game and he does not believe in taking pressure of any kind while in the field.

"I am thankful to Allah Almighty that I have been doing good to enhance Pak team performance", he said.

Hasan Ali who played the victory stroke in today's match by smashing a six, expressed his delight over his teams victory in the match as well as in the series.

"I batted according to the need of hour with sheer responsibility and smashed two sixes to lead the side to success. "I did my part when South Africa batted by taking two wickets and while we were chasing the victory I had one thing in the mind to finish off the match by batting sensibly and I am delighted to accomplish it", he said.