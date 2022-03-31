Babar gets his name in cricket record books by scoring 15 ODI century as worlds quickest batsman

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam got his name registered in cricket record books by scoring his 15 ODI century as quickest batsman of the world during the second ODI against Australia here on Thursday night at the Gadaffi stadium

The 27-year-old cricketer reached this landmark achievement in the 83rd inning of his ODI career.

The ace batsman not only achieved another record in his so far illustrious cricket career but also surpassed South Africa's Hashim Amla in the list of taking the fewest innings to score 15 ODI hundreds.

Amla had scored his 15 centuries in 86Virat Kohli is 3rd on the list and took 106 innings to reach the mark of 15 ODI centuries.