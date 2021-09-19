UrduPoint.com

Babar, Haris Qualify For IBSF 6 Red WC 2021 Knockout Round

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistani duo of Babar Masih and Haris Tahir have qualified for the Knockout Round of the IBSF 6 Red World Cup 2021 being played at Doha, Qatar.

In the Day 2nd Remaining Match Result, Babar beat Mohammad Al-Binali of Qatar by 5-1 (36-32(36), 54-14, 57-0, 72-0(44), 16-53(53), 28-18) while in the Day 3rd Match result Haris downed Palestine's Khaled Alastal by 5-2 (53-01(31), 7-43, 39-06(39), 28-41, 38-01, 43-17(38), 32-17).

The Last 16 Round and Last 8 Round would be played on Monday while semifinals and final on Tuesday.

More Stories From Sports

