Former English Skipper Michael Vaughan believes prolific batsman Babar Azam has moved England captain Joe Root out of batting's 'Fab Four', saying he can only see the Lahore-born cricketer improving and getting better.

"I keep hearing this big four in Virat Kohli, Kane Williams, Steve Smith and Joe Root. They're kind of mentioning that top four, not too sure about that at this stage but Babar has almost shifted Root out the way because of his record. He's averaging over 65 in the last 18 months in Test cricket. No one's averaging higher than him. I can only see him improving and getting better and better," he said in a video on YouTube channel Cricbuzz.

Speaking about the first day of Pakistan-England Test, Vaughan said you go back a week ago where the West Indies's Jason Holder won the toss with two off spinners in his side and he decided to bowl, so maybe Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali had kind of learned the lesson from what the West Indies did do.

"But full credit to him as you said it was gloomy conditions there was always going to be a hint of movement, but I thought the tone was set by Shan Masood and Abid Ali.

They played with great control they ran between the wickets just nicking the singles real positive intent. You know in those conditions you're not going to be crashing it to the boundary, you're not going to get too many gifts from English bowlers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. But I thought that opening 40 minutes of play was crucial for the Pakistanis because you could quite easily lose three, in those first initial overs against that quality, but they hung in there they played the ball late. You only have to look down and you see Younis Khan, the batting coach and you just know that he had drilled all the Pakistan players in knowing exactly how to play in these conditions.

"I have to say that they look a professional outfit I've been watching them in the warm-ups. You just see the way that head coach Misbah-u-Haq is communicating, you've got Waqar Younis, Mushtaq Ahmed, they have a quality background team and a young fit athletic team. They look the real deal Pakistan," he said.