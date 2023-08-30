Open Menu

Babar, Iftikhar Centuries Ensure Victory For Pakistan Against Nepal In Asia Cup Opener

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakistan against Nepal in Asia Cup opener

Pakistan set 343-run target for Nepal in the opening match of the Asia Cup but the Nepalese were bowled out for 104 runs in 23.4 Overs at Multan Stadium.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2023) Pakistan's dominant performance with both bat and ball secured a comprehensive win over Nepal.

Babar Azam's masterclass with the bat set the tone for a high-scoring innings, while Iftikhar Ahmed's explosive knock provided the finishing touches. The bowlers, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan, dismantled Nepal's batting line-up to seal the victory.

Chasing a challenging target of 343 runs, Nepal faced an early setback as Kushal Bhurtel was dismissed for just 8 runs. The wickets continued to tumble for Nepal as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf wreaked havoc with their pace and accuracy. Aarif Sheikh showed resistance with a gutsy 26, but the rest of the batting line-up struggled to cope with the pressure exerted by Pakistan's bowlers.

Shadab Khan's spin proved to be the undoing of Nepal's middle order, as he claimed four vital wickets. The Nepal batters struggled to find their rhythm against Shadab's variations and impeccable line and length. As a result, Nepal's innings came to a swift end at 104 runs in 23.4 overs.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam led from the front, showcasing his sublime skills with a scintillating knock of 151 runs off 131 balls. His innings was marked by 14 boundaries and four towering sixes, as he anchored the team's innings and guided them to a formidable total.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq were dismissed in quick succession due to brilliant efforts in the field by Nepal.

Mohammad Rizwan contributed a crucial 44 runs, displaying his ability to find gaps and rotate the strike effectively. Iftikhar Ahmed then stole the show with a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing an unbeaten 109 off just 71 balls, which included 11 boundaries and four sixes. He was involved in a 214-run partnership with Babar Azam – the highest fifth-wicket stand for Pakistan in ODIs as the duo’s efforts propelled Pakistan to 342-6.

Tomorrow's cricket action promises to be exciting as Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated showdown between Pakistan and India, scheduled for 2 September.

Scores in Brief:

Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs

Pakistan: 342-6 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 151, Iftikhar Ahmed 109 not out; Sompal Kami 2-85, Karan KC 1-54, Sandeep Lamichhane 1-69)

Nepal: 104 all out in 23.4 overs (Sompal Kami 28, Aarif Sheikh 26; Shadab Khan 4-27, Haris Rauf 2-16, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-27)

Player of the Match: Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Bangladesh Sri Lanka Nepal Babar Azam Iftikhar Ahmed Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Pallekele International Cricket Stadium September Afridi All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

3 minutes ago
 Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow ampli ..

Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow amplified Azaan at Jumma prayers, i ..

3 minutes ago
 Conversion of agricultural land to housing societi ..

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societies matter of grave concern: Sa ..

8 minutes ago
 Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

8 minutes ago
 Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in trai ..

Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in train station

15 minutes ago
 CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next ..

CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next few days

15 minutes ago
Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

15 minutes ago
 DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Sub ..

DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Subdivision

35 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 124 ..

Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 1242 feet capacity

40 minutes ago
 China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as ..

China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as US cruise on

40 minutes ago
 ECP should announce date of general election: Pak ..

ECP should announce date of general election: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

Pakistan starts Asia Cup with huge-margin win

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports