Babar is a beautiful player to watch: Williamson

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson believes Pakistan's prolific batsman was a beautiful player to watch saying the Lahore-born cricketer has a great temperament.

Williamson praised Pakistan's Twenty20 captain's cover drives and back-foot punches are lovely to watch.

"He is a beautiful player to watch, his cover drive and his back-foot punches are just great," he said on cricbuzz as quoted by a private news channel.

Williamson also explained that there was one thing common in all the current greats, including Babar, was their temperament to achieve more.

"One thing is common in these great players is their temperament, the hunger for runs and how they achieve is all very different but there are a lot of similarities in their approach to an innings," he said.

Babar who was appointed as the ODI captain last week, currently sits at the No.1 spot in the ICC T20 batsman rankings.

Babar has played 74 ODIs and 38 T20s, he has scored 3359 and 1471 runs respectively at an average of over 50 in both the formats.

In red-ball cricket, the 25-year-old batsman has amassed 1850 runs in 26 Tests and has 5 tons and 13 half-centuries.