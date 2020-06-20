Babar is a role model for youngsters: Ahmed Shehzad

Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad believes everyone should follow the work ethics of prolific batsman Babar Azam, saying the limited-overs skipper was a role model for youngsters

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad believes everyone should follow the work ethics of prolific batsman Babar Azam, saying the limited-overs skipper was a role model for youngsters.

"Babar Azam is a role model for youngsters and we should all follow his work ethics. He has done really well as batsman and I hope that he can do the same while leading the side," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

He also advised people against comparing Indian skipper and star batsman, Virat Kohli, with any other player.

"Virat Kohli is a proven player and he cannot be compared with any other player; be it me or anyone else. He has set great standards of fitness. I think he is an amazing guy and I wish him all the best," he said.

To a question, Shehzad said the controversies surrounding him in the past were vastly exaggerated. "I have always been a very good boy, who respects his seniors and avoids getting into politics.

If you look at what others have been involved in (controversies) and compare that with what I did, I think you will find that it was all baby stuff and exaggerated." "I think I was never involved in anything which could be termed as controversy. You can call them mischievous things and nothing more," he said.

The right-handed batsman also vowed to make a strong comeback, despite failing to perform during his last outing in Pakistan colours against Sri Lanka.

"I was making a comeback and was under a lot pressure. We did not perform well as a team and they (Sri Lanka) played really well. Some things are bound to happen but this is cricket and I will come back harder," he said.

"I have learned from my mistakes in the past but I still have a lot of cricket left in me. I just want to make sure that whenever I represent Pakistan again, I'm able to perform to the best of my ability and make my country proud," he said.