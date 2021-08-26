Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectations, says Inzamamul Haq

(@fidahassanain)

The former Pakistan Captain says that a batsman like Babar should make regular hundreds.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2021) Former Pakistan Captain Inzamamul Haq came down hard upon Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, saying that he was not performing according to the expectations in Test cricket.

Inzamamul Haq said that a batsman like Babar Azam should make regular hundreds.

He said, “I have seen for a long time that Babar Azam hasn’t scored a hundred. He is the type of player that we like to see regularly score run and hundreds. He also said that Baba should be doing that because he was at his peak at the moment.

Babar Azam said, “I do not like Babar getting out on 70’s or 80’s. He has to play the big knocks and be the role model for the batsmen in the side. This is very important,”.

He expressed these worlds while talking on his YouTube channel.

He went on to say, “[Mohammad] Rizwan has been performing well and should also be playing big knocks. 20’s and 30’s don’t help you against big sides.

I give credit to Fawad Alam who plays big knocks once he gets settled. He takes it to at least three figures which is a very good thing. Other batsmen should also follow suit,”.

The former captain, however, appreciated Pakistan’s bowling efforts in the series against West Indies.

“The tailenders have also been playing well and when we see the series then Pakistan’s bowlers performed really well especially when they were trying to defend a low total. They had aggression and did not give up despite trying to defend a very low total. Pakistan had the match in their hands at one time, but then it went away because of some dropped catches. If you drop catches while defending a low total, it becomes really difficult. Pakistan fielding standard improved greatly in the second Test. Especially Imran took some great catches slip. I have seen someone so good at that position after a long while,” he added.