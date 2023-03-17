Babar, Jamal help Zalmi eliminate United

A free-flowing, aggressive knock from Babar Azam and fierce death-bowling from Salman Irshad and Aamer Jamal helped Peshawar Zalmi restrict Islamabad United to 171-6 in pursuit of 184 runs in the first eliminator and the victory meant that the Zalmi will face off Lahore Qalandars in the eliminator 2 of the HBL PSL 8 on March 17 (Friday) to decide who will meet Multan Sultans in the final of the marquee event

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):A free-flowing, aggressive knock from Babar Azam and fierce death-bowling from Salman Irshad and Aamer Jamal helped Peshawar Zalmi restrict Islamabad United to 171-6 in pursuit of 184 runs in the first eliminator and the victory meant that the Zalmi will face off Lahore Qalandars in the eliminator 2 of the HBL PSL 8 on March 17 (Friday) to decide who will meet Multan Sultans in the final of the marquee event.

It was almost replay of the last match of the group stage last in less than a week's time when Zalmi had defended 179 runs and overpowered the aggressive Islamabad United by 13 runs through some exhilarating bowling-display from Khurram and Wahab Riaz at the Rawalpindi stadium but the Thursday night belonged to Aamer Jamal and Irshad who annihilated all resistance through their pace and Yorker-length bowling in the last six overs of the Islamabad innings.

Although Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed early in the chase but Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqssod made things look easy for their team. The Islamabad United were comfortably placed at 128-1 and almost sniffed victory when Alex Halex 57 (37) and Sohaib Maqsood 60 (48) partnered for 115 runs partnership for the second wicket and scored individual fifties. Both the batters hit seven boundaries and a brace of 6s each in their fluent and authoritative knocks before Aamer Jamal, who had conceded 12 runs in his first over, returned to bowl the 15th over of the United innings. Jamal got the better of Sohaib Maqsood through a full-length fast delivery and he repeated the feat in his next over when he knocked Alex Hales stumps down through an unplayable Yorker. Faheem Ashraf, who looked in a good nick, was run out for 5 runs off 2 balls through an acrobatic fielding effort from Aamer Jamal. Jamal was adjudged 'player of the match' for his match-winning all-round performance.

On the other end Salman Irshad, who had conceded mere eight runs in his first two overs, claimed for the wickets of Azam Khan and Colin Munro. Munro could never get off the blocks and scored 4 runs off 9 balls while Azam Khan was bowled off a searing yorker after he had scored 2 off 3 balls. United skipper Shadab Khan, who has been named captain of the national T20I squad for the Afghanistan series in Sharjah, presented some resistance but his 26 runs off 12 balls were not enough to overhaul the 184 target.

Salman Irshad was the most economical bowler for the Peshawar Zalmi who conceded 18 runs for two wickets in his quota of four overs while Jamal gave away 36 runs for as many wickets. Aznatullah Omarzai claimed one wicket for 33 runs while the crafty off-spinner Mujeebur Rehman cost 30 runs in four overs without a wicket. Jimmy Neesham bowled two overs for 19 runs and experienced Wahab Riaz was hit for 28 runs in his two overs.

Earlier, Zalmi captain Babar Azam played a captain's knock of 64 off 39 balls and set the foundation of a challenging total of 183-8 against the United. Babar played a sumptuous innings laced with 10 boundaries before he was deceived by a Shadab Khan straighter ball in the 13th over with the total at 137-3.

Babar's fall almost derailed the innings as Mohammad Haris aggressive innings of 34 (17) laced with three boundaries and two 6s came to an abrupt end after he was caught at deep cover off Hasan Ali with the team total hovering around 148-4 at the close of the 15th over.

The Zalmi gleaned mere 35 runs from the remaining 31 balls and the United bowlers tightened the noose around Zalmi bowlers.

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub provided yet another good start to Peshawar Zalmi as both the openers scored 60 runs in 4.4 overs before Saim Ayub 23 (16) fell to Muhammad Wasim Jr. Babar and Saim played so fluently that the first twenty four runs were scored in boundaries within the first two overs. Zalmi managed another good power-play as they collected 77 runs in the first six overs.

Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for the United who grabbed two wickets including the prized scalp of his counterpart Babar Azam for 40 runs while Mohammad Wasim was the most economical and picked one wicket for 29 runs in his quota of four overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali also picked one wicket each 31, 29 and 37 runs respectively. Mubasir Khan bowled one wicketless over for seven runs.

With two wins from as many matches Peshawar Zalmi will be be high in morale as they face Lahore Qalandars who have lost both of the last two matches including the qualifier against Multan Sultans.