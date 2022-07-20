Babar looks a million dollars in modern day cricket: Waqar Younis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Former pacer Waqar Younis considers Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam in modern day cricket, as a million dollars, saying the prolific batter should not be compared to former greats as he has plenty of game ahead of him.

Many cricket pundits believe Babar to equal or better than many of those star Pakistan batters, but Waqar said any comparisons should wait until the current skipper finishes his career.

"Babar in modern day cricket looks a million Dollars and he is definitely as good as all the big Names," Waqar told ICC Digital.

"But all those greats have their own strengths and their own class and all of them played in different eras and we should not forget that.

"Babar is still very young and has plenty of cricket ahead of him and once he has retired you can perhaps sit down and start comparing him with others," he said.

Speaking about this year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Waqar said Pakistan team has every chance of going all the way and winning the World Cup.

Pakistan, who was currently in Sri Lanka for a test series, would travel to Australia later this year full of confidence after some good results in the shortest format of the game over the last 12 months.

They also boast the two top ranked batters in T20 cricket Babar Azam and veteran right-hander Mohammad Rizwan and Waqar thinks it all bodes well for a strong performance at this year's event.

"We stand a really good chance of doing well at this World Cup. The pitches in Australia are generally very good batting pitches and Pakistan do have good batters who can really play well in these conditions," Waqar said.

"Babar is definitely going to be the key batter at the top of the order. I think Babar will have the impact that he has always had and then of course Rizwan is playing very well and the bowling attack they have got it one of the best in the world." The bowling attack that Waqar refers to was led by pacer Shaheen Afridi, but it's his supporting cast with the ball that the Pakistan great feels remains vastly underrated.

Right-armer Haris Rauf has performed well in Australia's domestic Big Bash League previously, while spin duo Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have also impressed in recent times.

"We have tried about six or seven fast bowlers in the last year or so and they are all going really well. I feel that Haris Rauf and Shaheen will be pivotal, but let's not forget Hasan Ali either as he has been bowling very decent. Pakistan's fast bowling attack is very good and they can mix it up with Shadab and Nawaz as they are good spinners also," he said.