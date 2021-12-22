UrduPoint.com

Babar Maintains Top Position In ICC Batting Ranking 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:51 PM

Babar maintains top position in ICC batting ranking 2021

The Pakistan skipper is now at the top in both T20I and ODI rankings going into the final nine days of 2021.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam maintained his position at number 1 T20I batting ranking by the International cricket Council through his excellent performance throughout the year.

Babar Azam also showed excellent performance in a match against West Indies. He scored 79 runs from 53 balls against the West Indies in Karachi moved him back to the top spot, outpacing Aiden Markram and Dawid Malan.

Babar is now at the top in both T20I and ODI rankings going into the final nine days of 2021.

The national team skipper scored 939 runs at 37.56, with a strike rate of 127.58, aided by a successful tour of South Africa in April, ICC said. The record shows him world-class batsman followed by Babar's 50 in Johannesburg with a 122 from 59 deliveries in Centurion.

Pakistan easily chased the target of 204 with two overs to spare after being dismissed in the 18th over trying to ramp Lizaad Williams. The pair took on the batting load with ease even though Babar's move to the top of the order with Mohammad Rizwan was questioned by fans and media alike.

The pair made 1380 runs together in 2021, with an average partnership of 57.50.

Saud islam and Simon Ssesazi of Uganda and Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien of Ireland were the second and third best T20I teams in the world this year.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma also looked dangerous, but they only played together nine times at an average of 57.33.

