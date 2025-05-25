Babar Masih Downs Pankaj In Asia-Oceania Q Event
Muhammad Rameez Published May 25, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Pakistan's Babar Masih is through to the final round of Asia-Oceania Q school event two in Bangkok following a 4-1 victory over Pankaj Advani.
According to information, Masih had already knocked out the likes of Tian Pengfei and Peng Yisong and his 4-1 defeat of Advani, highlighted by a break of 74 in the fourth frame, leaves the 38-year-old one more win away from a place on the World Snooker Tour.
This victory is a proud moment for Pakistan, which has produced world-class snooker talent, including Muhammad Asif, Hamza Akbar, Haris Tahir, and Asjad Iqbal, all of whom have represented the nation at the highest level of professional snooker.
Babar’s stunning performance further solidifies Pakistan’s growing presence in international snooker and enhances its reputation as a powerhouse in cue sports.
